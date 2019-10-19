Investors Buy Large Volume of Shell Midstream Partners Call Options (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 660 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SHLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

