Investors Buy High Volume of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 51,184 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 492 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Leerink Swann lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 677.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.