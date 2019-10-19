Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 50 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Shares of HD opened at $237.93 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

