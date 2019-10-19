Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $105.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 13.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 94,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1,074.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

