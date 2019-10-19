Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (WIT, WK, WMC, WMMVY, WPG, WPM, WPP, WRB, WRI, WSFS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, October 19th:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research . According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets provided diversification benefits. Establishing operating units in North and Southeast Asia are also in line with the strategy. It boasts a prudent capital management policy that also enhances shareholders value. The company’s international business has potential for long-term earnings growth. The company witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market and pressure on the rate environment are concerns. Rising debt has been inducing higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss inducing volatility in underwriting profitability remains a headwind.”

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xcel Brands, Inc. operates as a brand management company. It is focused on the acquisition, design, and licensing, marketing and retail sales of consumer brands including apparel, footwear, and sporting goods. The Company owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi and Judith Ripka brands. Xcel operates through two segments, Design and Licensing, and Retail Business. The Design and licensing segment licenses its brands to third parties, provide certain design services, and generate royalty and design and service fee revenues through licensing and other agreements with wholesale manufacturers, sourcing and design companies, and retailers. The Retail Business segment operates bricks-and-mortar retail stores; and an e-commerce site under the Isaac Mizrahi Brands. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “YY Inc. is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. The Company’s Platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com web portals, Mobile YY and Web-based YY. YY Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

