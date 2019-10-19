Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:IPU)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) announced a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IPU stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 467.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a 52 week low of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 539.76 ($7.05).

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

