Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 6.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,078,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 572,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,911,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

