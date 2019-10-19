Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.64% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 54.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

