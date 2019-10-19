Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,351.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 714,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 665,052 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $756.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Northland Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

