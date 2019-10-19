Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 845,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 382,316 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 140,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,261,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PLT opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $447.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $61.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

