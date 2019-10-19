Invesco Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $727.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.