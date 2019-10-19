INVESCO Asia Trust plc (IAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IAT opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.36 million and a P/E ratio of 158.24. INVESCO Asia Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 298 ($3.89). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.78.

In other INVESCO Asia Trust news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £53,280 ($69,619.76).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

