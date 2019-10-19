International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 650 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 508.60 ($6.65) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.