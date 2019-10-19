Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.71

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and traded as low as $22.22. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 318,112 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPL. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.89.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$556.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 1.2905777 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

