Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

INTC stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

