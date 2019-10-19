Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,916,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,366,426 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $150,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.