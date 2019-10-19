Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up approximately 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 73,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.22 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

