Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

NYSE IBP opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 43.03%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,160 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

