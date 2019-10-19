Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO Sells 1,830 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 1,830 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $192,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,984,383.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 15th, James Savarese sold 4,358 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $563,838.04.

NYSE W opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.92. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $111,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.55.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

