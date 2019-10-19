Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $132,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $614,005.26.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Mateo sold 496 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $72,490.40.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.68, for a total transaction of $642,871.68.

On Thursday, August 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $666,383.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $150,313.09.

NYSE VEEV opened at $142.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

