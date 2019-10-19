Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $904,502.60 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $904,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $116.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 313.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

