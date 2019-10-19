Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $904,502.60 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $904,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $116.48.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.79 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 313.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.