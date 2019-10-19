Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $156,220.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,763,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,719,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $155,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $151,100.00.

On Monday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $151,080.00.

On Friday, September 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $150,260.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $154,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $163,960.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CorVel by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

