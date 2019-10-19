Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $1,292,778.97 in Stock

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHH opened at $86.60 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.