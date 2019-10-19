Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00.

AVGO stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $208.23 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

