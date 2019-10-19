INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Stock Price Up 20.7%

INSCAPE Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)’s stock price rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

About INSCAPE (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

