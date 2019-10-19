Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $14.81 on Friday. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inovalon by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

