INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.42.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMASY)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

