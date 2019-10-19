Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $15,573,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

DIS opened at $130.89 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.