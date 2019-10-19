Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $282.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

