Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,792,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 534,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 377,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,038,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 336,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 222,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

