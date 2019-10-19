Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,792,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 534,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 377,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,038,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 336,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,357.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 222,091 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.