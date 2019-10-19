Inc/De Qualcomm Sells 340,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $23,633,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,143,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

