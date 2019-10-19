IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.88

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.86, with a volume of 2771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.