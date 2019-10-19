Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICON stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 241,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.