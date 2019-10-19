Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ICON stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 241,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.
About Iconix Brand Group
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
