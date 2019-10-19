ICON (ICX) Price Down 6.4% This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001933 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi and Gate.io. ICON has a total market capitalization of $77.58 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00228110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.01122036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029471 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088923 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,284,812 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Rfinex, Gate.io, COSS, Allbit, CoinTiger, Huobi, ABCC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

