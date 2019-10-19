IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $132.91 and last traded at $133.30, approximately 10,615,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 3,841,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 50.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of IBM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBM (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

