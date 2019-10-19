IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Announces Earnings Results

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

IBKC opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $422,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

