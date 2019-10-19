IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 133.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 23.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 795,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $758,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $335,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,943 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

