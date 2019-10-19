Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Iamgold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,141,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 290,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $6,938,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 33.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 52.30 and a beta of -0.10. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

