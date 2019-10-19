IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 1,722,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.06. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

