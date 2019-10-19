HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUYA. HSBC initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in HUYA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,918,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,266,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,078,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.