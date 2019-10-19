Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HURN. ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 71,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,712.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock worth $1,818,486. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 489.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $533,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $210,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

