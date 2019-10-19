Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 350 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

