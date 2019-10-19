Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 227 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarMax by 61.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $40,215,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $33,430,000.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $732,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $94.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

