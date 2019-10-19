Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.43 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $344.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.