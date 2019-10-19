Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $43.66 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.