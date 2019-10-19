Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.85.

NYSE SHW opened at $560.86 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $567.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $542.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.