HSBC Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €190.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €190.00 ($220.93) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.17% from the stock’s previous close.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.95 ($224.36).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €111.65 ($129.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.42. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a twelve month high of €178.40 ($207.44). The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

