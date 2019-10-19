HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $16.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. HP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised HP to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

