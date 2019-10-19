Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:GRSHU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:GRSHU) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, formerly Gores Holdings, Inc, is a packaged food company. The Company’s segments include Sweet Baked Goods and Other. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hostess Holdings, L.P., produces a range of treats, including Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes.

