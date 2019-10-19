Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.10.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 3,881,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

